Punjab police foils target killing plot, arrests 3 linked to Babbar Khalsa

The Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence unit in Jalandhar has successfully foiled a major target killing plot linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror outfit. In a significant breakthrough, three members of the terror module were arrested, and four sophisticated weapons with ammunition were recovered on March 7.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jagga, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukha, and Navpreet Singh alias Nav.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared details of the operation on social media platform X, saying, “In a significant breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar averts another major target killing in Punjab, planned by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module with the arrest of Three members of the module, Jagroop Singh @ Jagga, Sukhjit Singh @ Sukha & Navpreet Singh @ Nav and recovers Four sophisticated weapons along with ammunition.”

According to preliminary investigations, the module was being handled by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawashehria, who is a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. His associate Laadi Bakapuria, currently based in Greece, was also a part of the plan.

An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation cell (SSOC) Amritsar and further investigations are underway to uncover additional connections. The seized weapons include a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine and six cartridges, a PX5 Storm Beretta 30 bore pistol with a magazine and four bullets, and two country-made pistols with magazines and cartridges.

Another BKI terrorist arrested

In a related operation, the Punjab Police also arrested BKI terrorist Lajar Masih on Thursday. He was working with Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh and had direct contact with Pakistan’s ISI. Masih, wanted in multiple criminal cases in Punjab, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district and is currently detained at Kokhraj police station.

[With inputs from agencies]