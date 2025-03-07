LIVE news: South Korea court accepts request to release impeached President Yoon from jail

A Seoul court has cancelled the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, allowing his release. Yoon's lawyers had filed a request to cancel his arrest last month, stating that his detention was unlawful because the prosecution waited too long to indict him. Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana has submitted a renewed application to Chief Justice John Roberts seeking a stay of his extradition to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his emergency bid.

India is a very high tariff nation, US President Donald Trump has said as he reiterated that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2. "I'll tell you what's a high tariff nation - it's Canada. Canada charges us 250% for our milk product and other products, and a tremendous tariff with lumber and things as such. And yet we don't need their lumber. We have more lumber than they do. We don't need Canada's lumber," Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday as he signed some executive orders. Nearly two months after an explosion sent flaming debris raining down on the Turks and Caicos, SpaceX launched another mammoth Starship rocket on Thursday, but lost contact minutes into the test flight as the spacecraft came tumbling down and broke apart. This time, wreckage from the latest explosion was seen streaming from the skies over Florida. It was not immediately known whether the spacecraft's self-destruct system had kicked in to blow it up. The 403-foot (123-meter) rocket blasted off from Texas. SpaceX caught the first-stage booster back at the pad with giant mechanical arms, but engines on the spacecraft on top started shutting down as it streaked eastward for what was supposed to be a controlled entry over the Indian Ocean, half a world away.