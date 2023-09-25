Home / India News / Punjab vigilance bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Punjab vigilance bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and five others in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda, a top official said on Monday.

Apart from Badal, who is now a BJP leader, and former Bathinda municipal corporation commissioner Bikramjit Shergill, the other four booked in the case on Sunday night have been identified as Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj, the official said.

Rajiv Kumar and Amandeep Singh have been arrested, the officer added.

The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla's 2021 complaint alleging irregularities in the purchase of the property at a prime location in Bathinda.

BJP leader Singla, who was earlier with the Shiromani Akali Dal, had alleged that Badal, as a minister in the previous Congress dispensation, had abused his position to convert commercial plots into a residential plot for himself.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the investigation, the Vigilance Bureau had interrogated Badal in July. A few days ago, Badal had filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in Bathinda and the matter is listed for hearing on September 26.

Badal had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in January this year.

Also Read

Scores of political dignitaries, supporters reach Badal's native village

Praveen Srivatsava sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner by Prez Murmu

Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

Channi summoned to appear before Vigilance Bureau today: Punjab Cong chief

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Bharat Drone Shakti exhibition' in Ghaziabad

BJP's Kishan Reddy attacks BRS over friendship with 'anti-women' AIMIM

EAM holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

India's journey towards SDGs serves as example of determination: Kamboj

Nipah virus: Educational institutions to function normally in Kozhikode

Topics :Manpreet BadalPunjab GovernmentPunjabland buying

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story