Putin arrives in Delhi to deepen India-Russia ties ahead of key summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi Thursday evening on a two-day visit to further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership that remained in stead notwithstanding a fractious geopolitical environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening to set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian leader's nearly 27-hour visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade.