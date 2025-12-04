Mizoram ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late Sushma Swaraj, dies at 73

Former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal died on Thursday, Delhi BJP said in a statement. He was 73.

Kaushal, husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, was the father of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

"We are sorry to inform the sudden demise of former Governor of Mizoram, senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal," the party said in a message.

After Kaushal complained of chest pain in the afternoon, he was rushed to AIIMS where doctors declared him dead, a BJP leader said.

Kaushal will be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium, it said.

Bansuri Swaraj, in an emotional post on X, said that her father's affection, discipline, simplicity, patriotism and immense patience were light of her life which would never diminish.