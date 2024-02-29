Home / India News / Qatar case: MEA says 8th Indian will return once requirements fulfilled

Qatar case: MEA says 8th Indian will return once requirements fulfilled

The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Qatar, conveyed his "deep appreciation" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of the eight Indians | Photo: X @narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The lone Indian national who could not return to India from Qatar along with seven of his colleagues around two-and-a-half weeks ago will return home once certain requirements are fulfilled, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Seven of the eight former Indian Navy personnel returned to India on February 12 after Qatar freed them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Navy veterans were given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26 last year. The Court of Appeal in the Gulf country commuted the capital punishment on December 28 and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.

The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

"As you know, all eight Indian nationals who were involved in the Al-Dahra Global case have been released. Seven of them have returned to India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.

"The eighth Indian national has certain requirements to fulfill. He will return as and when those are completed," he said, replying to a question.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Qatar, conveyed his "deep appreciation" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of the eight Indians.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

PM Modi, Mauritian PM inaugurate development projects in Mauritius

RBI revises norms to streamline bill payments process, enable participation

Centre raises concern about 5 states not signing PM SHRI School MoU

Govt amends to MMDR Act for royalty on 12 critical, strategic minerals

West Bengal GSDP to grow 10.5% in 2024-25, says minister Shashi Panja

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyMinistry of External AffairsQatardiplomacy

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story