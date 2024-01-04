Home / India News / Case involving Indians in Qatar: Legal team has 60 days to appeal, says MEA

Case involving Indians in Qatar: Legal team has 60 days to appeal, says MEA

Last month, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations

The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The legal team of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel was given 60 days to appeal against the ruling by Qatar's court of appeal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Last month, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The verdict came weeks after the family members of the Indians filed an appeal against the earlier order by another court.

The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance.

Sixty days' time has been given to file an appeal against the order at Qatar's highest court, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

DGCA issues notice to Air India, SpiceJet for rostering untrained pilots

Defence ministry signs Rs 802 crore contract for military wagons, equipment

If FPS dealers' strike continues will opt for substitute supply: J'khand

Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyQatarnavyLaw

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story