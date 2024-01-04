Home / India News / Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

The DMK leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case, is presently lodged at the Puzhal prison here

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A sessions court here on Thursday extended Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till January 11.

The DMK leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case, is presently lodged at the Puzhal prison here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the prison, extended his judicial custody.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

Also Read

SC reserves verdict on pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

ED records voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra in school jobs scam case

'Modi Gallery' opens soon at PM Sangrahalaya in New Delhi: Things to know

Cybercrime cases shoot up in Bengaluru in 2023, detection low: Police data

Uttarakhand HC questions state govt on delay in announcing municipal polls

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes role of vice chief of Navy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CourtsLawTamil Nadumoney laundering caseMoney laundering

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story