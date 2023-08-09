Quit India movement: CM Mamata says the idea of India should not die

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of the Quit India movement launched by him, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the ideas of harmony and humanity must be upheld for a strong India.

The TMC supremo said the idea of India should not die.

"Today, on the anniversary of Bharat Chhodo Andolan', I pay my homage to everyone who had given everything for the freedom of this great country. We must always uphold their great ideals of harmony and humanity to ensure a healthy, beautiful, promising, united, tolerant, strong India in the future. The idea of India should not die. Jai Hind! Jai INDIA!" she tweeted.