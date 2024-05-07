Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Date, celebration, quotes and more

Rabindranath Tagore was a great Bengali poet, writer, philosopher, novelist and much more. In short, he was a Bengali polymath, who had knowledge of several subjects. He was born on May 7, 1861, and this day is celebrated as Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. This year, the country will celebrate the 163rd birth anniversary of the noble laureate.

Who was Rabindranath Tagore?

The Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7th, 1861, in Jorasanko Thakurbari, Kolkata. He was a renowned Bengali poet and writer. Tagore was the youngest member of his affluent family and he came from an affluent family. Tagore had a profound desire for exploration and he was often referred to as the Bard of Bengal or Gurudev.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tagore’s contribution to the field of art and literature is unparalleled. He achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize for his poetry collection, "Geetanjali".

Apart from being a poet and writer, he was an influential artist and musician. He composed over 2,230 songs and painted more than 3,000 paintings. He penned national anthems of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He founded Viswa Bharti University which is known as Shantiniketan.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti celebration

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated across the country but the grandeur of this can be seen in different parts of West Bengal. On this day, the cultural events showcase Tagore's work in schools, universities and local communities. The different events feature dances, dramas, songs, and recitals inspired by Rabindra Sangeet. Even foreign students at Visva-Bharati University join the celebrations. Apart from this, several other special events are being held at JoraSanko Thakur Bari, Rabindranath's birthplace.

Several school and college functions are also organised to honour Tagore's contribution and children often recite his poems and songs and perform plays based on his literary works.

Many Bengali families play Rabindranath Tagore songs on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024 from morning till evening as part of the festivities.

When did Rabindranath Tagore die?

Rabindranath Tagore passed away on August 7, 1941. He took his last breath at the age of 80 in Calcutta, now known as Kolkata. He suffered from severe uraemia and a blocked binary bladder. Dr Jyotiprakash. Sarkar and Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy recommended surgery that took place on July 30, 1941, unfortunately, the complications arising from the surgery ultimately led to his demise a week later.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: 10 best quotes