Rabri Devi alleges bias, seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases to new court

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday moved a plea seeking transfer of the CBI and ED cases registered against her to another court, saying she had a reasonable apprehension that "fair and impartial justice" would not be rendered.
Devi is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam case, which are being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.
The plea, submitted before the Principal District and Sessions Judge submitted, "The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order".
The plea claimed there was "a reasonable apprehension of bias" and that in the interest of justice, the cases needed to be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction.
The court is likely to take the matter later in the day.
