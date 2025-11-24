Home / India News / Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

The protests came amid worsening air quality in the national capital, which has been covered in haze and grey skies for almost a month

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest
Police added that protesters broke barricades, moved onto the road, and sat down, forcing officers to intervene. (Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi police arrested at least 15 people on Sunday evening after a protest over rising air pollution at the India Gate turned chaotic. Demonstrators allegedly assaulted police personnel, blocked a key road, and carried posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter, while shouting slogans such as 'Madvi Hidma amar rahe' (Long Live Madvi Hidma).
 
According to news agency PTI, some protesters used pepper spray on police personnel as they were being dispersed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI, "This was very unusual. For the first time, protesters used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order."

Several police personnel injured

A senior police officer said the protest obstructed ambulances and medical staff near C-Hexagon. "We tried to explain that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer told PTI. 
 
The police added that protesters broke barricades, moved onto the road, and sat down, forcing officers to intervene. Officials said three to four personnel suffered injuries after being sprayed in the eyes and face. They are currently undergoing treatment at RML Hospital.

Protests amid worsening AQI

The protests took place as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply. The national capital has been engulfed in haze and grey skies for nearly a month. On Monday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR slipped into the ‘severe’ category, with several monitoring stations crossing the 400 mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
A shallow layer of fog, combined with dipping temperatures, reduced visibility and trapped pollutants close to the surface. Out of 39 monitoring stations in the city, 20 recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels. Anand Vihar remained among the worst affected with an AQI of 440. Other major locations also reported hazardous readings: Jahangirpuri (455), Rohini (458), Ashok Vihar (436), ITO (409), Dwarka (401), and Burari (433).

Previous protests over Delhi’s air quality

This is not the first such demonstration. On November 9, students, parents, and environmental groups held a similar protest at India Gate, carrying placards that read “I miss breathing”, “Right to live, not just survive”, and “Delhi is injurious to health”.
 
Several protesters were detained that day for assembling without permission, which led to public criticism and political backlash. Defending the action, a police official told PTI, “There was no permission to hold a protest at India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure security arrangements, some people were detained.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday

IDPs clash with security forces in Manipur as they try to return home

SC agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire Sandesara brothers

Confident Justice Kant will reinforce constitutional values: Kharge

Justice Surya Kant sworn-in as 53rd CJI: Key verdicts delivered by him

Topics :ProtestDelhi PoliceDelhi PollutionArrestedBS Web ReportsDelhiDelhi governmentpollutionair pollution

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story