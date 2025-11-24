Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

The Delhi police arrested at least 15 people on Sunday evening after a protest over rising air pollution at the India Gate turned chaotic. Demonstrators allegedly assaulted police personnel, blocked a key road, and carried posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter, while shouting slogans such as 'Madvi Hidma amar rahe' (Long Live Madvi Hidma).

The police added that protesters broke barricades, moved onto the road, and sat down, forcing officers to intervene. Officials said three to four personnel suffered injuries after being sprayed in the eyes and face. They are currently undergoing treatment at RML Hospital.

A senior police officer said the protest obstructed ambulances and medical staff near C-Hexagon. "We tried to explain that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer told PTI.

A shallow layer of fog, combined with dipping temperatures, reduced visibility and trapped pollutants close to the surface. Out of 39 monitoring stations in the city, 20 recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels. Anand Vihar remained among the worst affected with an AQI of 440. Other major locations also reported hazardous readings: Jahangirpuri (455), Rohini (458), Ashok Vihar (436), ITO (409), Dwarka (401), and Burari (433).

Previous protests over Delhi’s air quality

This is not the first such demonstration. On November 9, students, parents, and environmental groups held a similar protest at India Gate, carrying placards that read “I miss breathing”, “Right to live, not just survive”, and “Delhi is injurious to health”.

Several protesters were detained that day for assembling without permission, which led to public criticism and political backlash. Defending the action, a police official told PTI, “There was no permission to hold a protest at India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure security arrangements, some people were detained.”