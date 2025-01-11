Are 100-hr workweeks worth it? Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shares her story

As debate around extreme work hours intensify, Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta has added her voice to the conversation. Amid recent calls from corporate leaders for longer workweeks, Gupta's thoughtful perspective is striking a chord: "Hard work is a choice."

In a LinkedIn post, Gupta shared a personal story of her early career, working 100-hour weeks for four months straight. "Eighteen hours a day, one day off (and not Sunday - I got Monday off because I had to be at a client on Sunday)," she revealed. But far from glorifying this experience, Gupta candidly admitted that much of it was unproductive, emotionally taxing, and even led to hospital visits.

3. Long hours don’t equal productivity

Reflecting on her own 100-hour workweeks, Gupta questioned the value of extreme hours. “I may have been at work for 100 hours, but I was not productive in those," she admitted, adding that many of her peers in consulting and banking faced similar situations.

Gupta advocated for smarter, not longer, working hours. “Many developed nations work 8–4 but ensure those hours are productive. Come in on time, bring your best, have only necessary meetings, and use technology to be effective.”

4. Success requires balance

Hard work alone doesn’t guarantee success, Gupta argued. Achievements must align with personal well-being and family priorities. “Family and mental health cannot be absent from this. Otherwise, we will build a world of anxiety and breakdowns, early heart attacks, unhappy marriages, and absentee parenting,” she said.

5. Success shouldn’t come at the cost of well-being

Gupta’s final takeaway was a reminder that hard work is a personal decision, not a universal mandate. Balancing work, family, and mental health is key to a fulfilling life.

Gupta’s reflections come in the wake of divisive remarks by industry leaders. L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently suggested he’d have employees work Sundays if he could, advocating for a 90-hour workweek. Earlier, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy called for a 70-hour workweek, fuelling a broader debate about work-life balance.