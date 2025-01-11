Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Finfluencer Abhishek Kar draws flak for comments on Assam, issues apology

Abhishek Kar, a popular financial influencer, apologised after his remarks on Assam's 'tantric practices' sparked outrage, drawing action from the CM's office

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Abhishek Kar, a well-known financial influencer with a massive online following, issued a public apology after his comments on "tantric practices" in Assam sparked outrage. With nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and 2 million YouTube subscribers, Kar's remarks during a podcast drew sharp criticism, prompting action from the Assam Chief Minister's Office.
 
The controversy began when a clip from entrepreneur Riya Upreti’s podcast started circulating online. In the video, Kar made claims about Assam's Mayong region, alleging supernatural practices involving women turning humans into goats and back as part of tantric rituals. These statements were deemed offensive and misleading by many, including the Assam government.
 

Assam CM's office responds swiftly

 
The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) took immediate notice. Sharing a snapshot of Kar, the CMO tweeted:  "A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam's history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation."
 
GP Singh, the state’s director general of police, promptly replied: "Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken."
 

Public apology and call for responsibility

 
Facing the backlash, Kar quickly released a video apology on Instagram, which he also shared in response to the CMO’s post. In the video, Kar appeared visibly remorseful, folding his hands as he expressed regret for his remarks.  
 
"Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn't to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents don't happen again," he wrote alongside.   

  "I didn't do it intentionally, neither wanted to create chaos, but that is how it panned out. I am so sorry if anyone got hurt," he added. 
He further assured his followers and critics alike that he had requested the podcast host to remove the offending clip.
 
First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

