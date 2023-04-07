Home / India News / Rahul created powerful narrative via Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

Rahul created powerful narrative via Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said one of the three important issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi
Rahul created powerful narrative via Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday said Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and alleged that a "rattled BJP" has been trying to "derail, distort, defame and divert".

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said one of the three important issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was growing economic inequality and the main reason for this is skyrocketing inflation.

He also shared a chart comparing the prices of essential commodities in 2013 with that of 2023. Sharing the chart, Ramesh urged people to look at the way household budget has been affected in the last 10 years.

In another tweet, Ramesh said, "Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was truly transformational."

"A rattled BJP has been trying to derail, distort, defame and divert from that narrative. Sadly some high, supposedly neutral authorities are also engaging in this 4D assault," the Congress leader said.

His remarks come a day after opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS and Samajwadi Party, came together in a show of unity and accused the Modi government of getting the second half of the budget session "washed out", while asserting that if this attitude continues, the country will move towards "dictatorship".

Addressing a joint press conference of opposition leaders at the Constitution Club on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of not walking the talk on democratic principles and causing disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from the Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressBJP

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Also Read

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP on cancellation of FCRA licences

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims

Country won't forgive Oppn for disrupting Parliament for Rahul: Amit Shah

Amid rising temperatures, Delhites struggle to find favourite beer brands

Centre to provide financial aid to poor prisoners unable to secure bail

DGTR reviews need to continue anti-dumping duty on Chinese flax yarn

Punjab paid back entire Rs 20,200 cr electricity subsidy for FY22: Mann

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story