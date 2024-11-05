Rahul Gandhi arrives in Lucknow, set to attend events in Raebareli

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday. Several party leaders welcomed him upon his arrival.

As part of his visit Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will attend several events today in Raebareli. He will also inaugurate the newly built Shaheed Chowk, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads and attend a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told ANI that despite his busy schedule, Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Raebareli, will be visiting Raebareli to fulfil his duties as an MP.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli. DISHA meeting is presided over by Lok Sabha MP. Despite such a busy schedule, he is going to Raebareli to carry out his responsibility as an MP. He will also inaugurate a few roads, he will also inaugurate a Shaheed Chowk...This is a one-day visit. He will go to Hyderabad in the evening..."

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will visit Hyderabad to meet with intellectuals and stakeholders regarding the caste survey initiated by the state government.

Giving details about the caste survey Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that it is being conducted for the first time in Telangana.

"Rahul Gandhi will reach Hyderabad to hold a meeting with intellectuals, stakeholders on caste survey initiated by the state government...A caste survey is being conducted for the first time in Telangana...Each enumerator has been given 150 houses to survey and accordingly, the decision will be taken for their benefit," Telangana Minister Prabhakar said on Monday.

More From This Section

In October, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that a detailed Caste survey would be conducted in Telangana between 6 November to 30 November.

"A detailed Caste Survey is going to be conducted in Telangana between 6 November to 30 November. We promised this during elections and now we are fulfilling it," Telangana Minister Prabhakar said.