Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi donates 1 month salary for rehabilitation work in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi donates 1 month salary for rehabilitation work in Wayanad

Former Wayanad MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has donated his one month salary of Rs 2.3 lakh to KPCC for rehabilitation activities in Wayanad, hit by devastating landslide

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Over 200 people died and 78 are still missing in the landslides that hit Wayanad. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has donated his one month's salary -- Rs 2.3 lakh -- to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) towards rehabilitation activities for the victims of the Wayanad landslides, the party's state unit said on Wednesday.

KPCC general secretary M Liju, in a statement, said that the donation was made to the funds being collected by the Congress' state unit as part of Gandhi's announcement that the party will build and provide 100 houses to the people of Wayanad who lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods in the devastating landslides of July 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of the fundraising, a mobile app -- 'Stand with Wayand - INC -- has been created, the statement said.

It also said that Congress MP K Sudhakaran was personally assessing the progress of the Wayanad rehabilitation work.

It further said that party units, subsidiaries, MPs and MLAs have been notified about the amounts to be donated by them.

"Donations can be transferred directly by the Congress workers, supporters and leaders through the mobile app. Once the donation is received in the bank account, the donor will receive a direct message via SMS and a digital receipt with the signature of KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan," the statement said.

The KPCC has formed a nine-member committee to spearhead the fund-raising campaign and reconstruction activities.

More From This Section

McDonald's India to offer burgers with bun co-created with CSIR-CFTRI

HC dismisses Balaji's plea against lower court's refusal for PMLA discharge

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing tomorrow

India, Brunei stress navigation freedom, discuss defence cooperation

IMD issues 'red' alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan; floods displace thousands

The KPCC has exempted its mandalam committees in Wayanad district from the fundraising activities.

Over 200 people died and 78 are still missing in the landslides that hit Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages under the Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad on July 30.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit

Rahul more intellectual, strategist as compared with Rajiv, says Pitroda

Rahul Gandhi interacts with rail trackmen, highlights their problems

News updates: Zee Entertainment announces MCA approval for AGM extension

Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong's J-K poll campaign with 2 rallies on Sept 4

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressKeralalandslide

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story