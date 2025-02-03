'Neither UPA nor NDA solved unemployment issue': Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi on Monday admitted that both the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to tackle India’s persistent unemployment crisis. Congress MPon Monday admitted that both the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to tackle India’s persistent unemployment crisis.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said noted the decline in India’s manufacturing sector while also recognising the Prime Minister’s efforts through the 'Make in India' initiative, describing it as “a good idea.”

“India’s share of manufacturing has dropped from 15.3 per cent in 2014 to 12.6 per cent today—the lowest in 60 years,” Gandhi said. “I am not blaming the Prime Minister. It wouldn’t be fair to say he didn’t try. 'Make in India' was a good idea... but PM Modi failed.”

He also pointed out that despite rapid economic growth, both the UPA and NDA governments struggled to provide concrete solutions to the country’s unemployment problem.

“Even though we’ve grown fast, we haven’t been able to tackle unemployment. Neither the UPA nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about jobs,” he said.

Shifting his focus to India’s dependence on foreign manufacturing, Gandhi slammed the outsourcing of production to China. Holding up his mobile phone as an example, he said, “This phone is not ‘Made in India.’ It’s only assembled here. All the components are made in China.”

“We, as a country, have failed in organizing production. We’ve handed it over to China. Every time we use a phone or wear a Bangladeshi shirt, we pay a tax to them,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further emphasised the need for India to strengthen its manufacturing sector to create jobs and reduce reliance on imports. His remarks come at a time when the country is grappling with high unemployment rates despite strong GDP growth.