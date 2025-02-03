SC seeks report on audio clips 'linking' Manipur CM to ethnic violence

The Supreme Court on Monday called for a forensic report on audio recordings that allegedly feature Chief Minister N Biren Singh inciting ethnic violence. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is tasked with submitting the forensic lab report on these tapes, which are said to connect Biren Singh to the violent clashes in Manipur. The report must be presented to the Court in a sealed envelope, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The order was issued by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar in response to a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which is calling for an independent probe into the audio tapes. The case is scheduled for the next hearing during the week beginning March 24.

What do the audio recordings contain?

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, claimed that the audio tapes were analysed by "Truth Labs," which allegedly confirmed with over 93 per cent certainty that the voice on the recordings belongs to Biren Singh. Bhushan claimed that the tapes captured Singh stating that he had allowed Meitei groups to loot the state armoury and had ensured their protection from arrest.

Bhushan claimed that these comments were "unfortunately" recorded by someone present at the private meeting, and later leaked. He described this as a "serious issue," alleging that it shows the chief minister "inciting and encouraging ethnic violence."