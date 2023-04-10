Home / India News / Rahul to take his first trip to Wayanad tomorrow after LS disqualification

He is on bail, which was extended by the Sessions Court in Gujarat. The court will hear his appeal against conviction in the case on April 13

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
After getting disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his constituency, Wayanad on Tuesday where he will hold a roadshow.

The Congress is putting in all its efforts to give him a grand welcome and make it a show of strength.

Gandhi's appeal on the conviction will be heard on April 13 at the Surat court.

He is on bail, which was extended by the Sessions Court in Gujarat. The court will hear his appeal against conviction in the case on April 13.

On March 23, a lower court in Surat found him guilty of defaming the entire Modi community in a case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. The former Congress president was subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha under a rule that bars convicted MPs from holding Lok Sabha membership.

Gandhi was given the maximum 2-year jail term for his offence, but the sentence was suspended for 30 days for him to file an appeal against the order. If the conviction is not overturned, he will be disqualified from contesting elections for the next eight years.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

