Home / India News / Raids underway on houses of four Pakistani terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted raids on houses of four Pakistan-based terrorists in various areas of Kishtwar district on, a senior official said here

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted raids on houses of four Pakistan-based terrorists in various areas of Kishtwar district on Wednesday, a senior official said here.

The raids were carried out in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai after search warrants were obtained from a special NIA court in Jammu in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said.

Earlier on May 18, teams of the SIU raided houses of five terrorists, who are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, besides three suspected individuals in the district.

The SSP said the evidence found in the searches would be used to indict the targets' role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism.

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirTerrorsim

First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

