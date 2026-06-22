Railway map redrawn: Odisha seeks SER merger as ECoR shrinks, SCoR surges

"Not only the route and track km, the revenue of ECoR has also come down in the initial months of this fiscal following the restructuring. ECoR was the top zone in terms of earnings. More importantly, Indian Railways created the Rayagada division by splitting the Waltair division, but it is one of the smallest divisions in the country and basically a realignment as it has been formed with major portions from ECoR's Sambalpur division," pointed out Bhrugu Baxipatra, president of the Southern Odisha Development Council.