Railway map redrawn: Odisha seeks SER merger as ECoR shrinks, SCoR surges

ECoR's route length before SCoR's creation stood at 3,169.48 km, comprising the Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair divisions. Following the bifurcation of the Waltair division and the formation of the new Rayagada division, ECoR's route length has come down to 2,708.16 km. The reduction of 461.32 km is largely attributable to the transfer of AP sections of the erstwhile Waltair division to the new SCoR.
Headquartered in Visakhapatnam, SCoR has emerged as a substantially larger zone comprising four divisions — Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal — with a combined route length of 3,532.4 km. In terms of running track length, the disparity is clearly visible. SCoR controls 6,455.43 km of running track compared with ECoR's 4,975.83 km, giving the new zone an advantage of nearly 1,480 km.