Railways to offer 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne app

The Railway Ministry will offer 3 per cent discount on purchase of unreserved tickets via RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from January 14 to July 14 in 2026.

At present, it gives 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on RailOne app.

"In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app," read a letter from the ministry on December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) for making necessary changes in the software system.