Home / India News / 'Railways lost Rs 55.6 lakh in damages to stone pelting on Vande Bharat'

'Railways lost Rs 55.6 lakh in damages to stone pelting on Vande Bharat'

Since 2019, the Railways has suffered a loss of more than Rs 55 lakh due to damage caused by stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Since 2019, the Railways has suffered a loss of more than Rs 55 lakh due to damage caused by stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that in response to such incidents, 151 persons involved in stone pelting have been arrested. No incident leading to the loss of life of a passenger or theft or damage to a passenger's belongings has been reported, he said.

"Some incidents of stone pelting incidents have been reported on Vande Bharat trains. During the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to June), Indian Railways suffered losses of Rs 55.60 lakh due to damage caused to Vande Bharat trains in the incidents of stone pelting," he said.

Vaishnaw said that in order to safeguard the lives of passengers and damage to railway property against vandalism, the RPF, in coordination with GRP/District police and civil administration, is conducting OPERATION SATHI in inhabited areas adjacent to railway tracks to sensitise people against stone pelting and its consequences.

"Public are being made aware of the consequences arising out of agitation leading to damage and destruction of railway property during these agitations. The train escorting parties have been sensitised to remain more vigilant in the vulnerable sections/spots, where incidents of vandalizing on trains are frequently reported.

"Detailed guidelines have been issued regarding action to be taken to control incidents of stone pelting on moving trains. Analysis of these incidents followed by substantive action is taken to curb these incidents," he said in a written reply.

He also said that regular drives are being conducted against anti-social elements like drunkards and other mischievous elements in the affected sections or "black spots."

"Regular co-ordination with GRP/Local Police is maintained by RPF, sharing the critical information to control the menace of pelting of stones on trains," the minister said.

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Odisha likely to get second Vande Bharat Express, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Fire in battery of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, all passengers safe

Over 2,000 cured patients still housed in mental hospitals, says NHRC

Delhi Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son for coal scam

Govt brings bill to change nomenclature of J-K quota beneficiaries to 'OBC'

NDMC meeting adjourned amid ruckus over Delhi govt's flood 'mismanagement'

Odisha has highest drop out rate at secondary school level: Govt tells Parl

Topics :Vande Bharat ExpressIndian Railways

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story