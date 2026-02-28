Rain, thunderstorms likely across Kerala, Northeast India; Delhi stays warm

India is set to see scattered rainfall and thunderstorms over several regions in the coming days as the weather is expected to undergo a rapid transition into summer with the onset of March. Isolated to scattered light or moderate rain with lightning is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu on February 28.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala are forecast to to see similar conditions, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience showers between February 28 and 1 March. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Hot and humid weather in western India Hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat in the coming days. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually across northwest India over the next week, remaining 3–5 degrees Celsius above normal. Central India may also see a rise over the coming days, while Maharashtra and Gujarat will experience temperatures 2–4 degrees Celsius above normal toward the end of the week. Temperature patterns across India Minimum temperatures remain below normal in parts of Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, and Kerala. Markedly below normal minimums have been recorded in isolated locations in Assam, Odisha, Bihar, and West Madhya Pradesh. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius.