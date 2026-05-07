Rain, thunderstorms to lash several states; heat wave alert in Rajasthan

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday as weather conditions remained comfortable after rains lashed the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies on May 7, which are likely to turn partly cloudy towards the end of the day. Thunderstorms may also develop during the afternoon or evening. For the day, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours. In other parts of the country, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to continue over several regions during the next few days, according to the IMD. Heat wave conditions are also expected in parts of Rajasthan.

Rainfall likely in several parts of the country Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over several parts of the country during the next few days, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Keralam, and Tamil Nadu. Northwest India is likely to witness moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph till May 12. The weather office said another fresh spell of rainfall activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 10 and 12. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next few days. West Bengal may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, on May 9.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 10. Several parts of peninsular India are also expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Keralam, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of the northeast on May 7.