Home / India News / Rainfall in southern part of Odisha's as cyclone 'Michaung' nears landfall

Rainfall in southern part of Odisha's as cyclone 'Michaung' nears landfall

Rainfall has been recorded in Odisha's Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts since Monday evening, officials said

The airport runway, too, got submerged
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Odisha's southern districts continued to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday in the wake of severe cyclone Michaung', which is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh in a few hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rainfall has been recorded in Odisha's Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts since Monday evening, officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gajapati received 8.5 mm rainfall, followed by 8.3 mm in Koraput, 3.9 mm in Ganjam, 2.5 mm in Malkangiri and 1.5 mm in Rayagada between 5.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Met Department said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said on Monday that though there will be no major impact on Odisha, heavy rain is likely at some places in the eastern state on Tuesday.

The severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 8.30 am of Tuesday at a distance of about 40 km northeast of Kavali, 80 km north-northeast of Nellore, 80 km south-southwest of Baptala and 140 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam, an IMD bulletin said.

The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross it close to Bapatla during the next four hours as a severe cyclone with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, it said.

Authorities have deployed five teams of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and eight teams from the fire service department for rescue operations in the five southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam - the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow warning of heavy rain for one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts on December 6.

It had also warned of squally weather conditions, with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph along and off the Odisha coast in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts from the evening of December 4, and it is likely to gradually increase to 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, from the evening of December 5 for the subsequent 12 hours.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea along and off the Odisha coast during December 4-6.

Michaung' had wreaked havoc across Chennai and adjoining districts on Monday, causing flooding and disrupting normal life.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway cancels 54 trains as precaution

LIVE: Subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Michaung; 8 dead

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

India supported peacekeeping initiatives; very much count on it: UN

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Cong MP flies notice to discuss death penalty to ex-navy staff in Qatar

CDS to inaugurate Avionics Expo-2023 in Delhi, focus on HAL capabilities

Govt mulls increasing NCLAT's strength to speed up corporate case disposal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CycloneOdisha RainfallNatural DisastersIMD

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story