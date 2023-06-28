Home / India News / Rains continue to lash Himachal, loss due to floods pegged at Rs 219.29 cr

Rains continue to lash Himachal, loss due to floods pegged at Rs 219.29 cr

The toll due to rain-related incidents has risen to 19 in the state, while 34 have sustained injuries and three others are missing, according to official data

Press Trust of India Shimla
Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Shimla

Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Moderate to heavy rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering landslides and leading to closure of over 100 roads across the state.

As many as 127 roads were closed, out of which 90 are expected to be opened by Wednesday night, officials said.

The cumulative losses due to rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 is estimated to be Rs 219.29 crore.

The Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered maximum loss with Rs 100.97 crore, followed by the Public Works department with 90.50 crore and Horticulture department with 26.22 crore, according to data by the state emergency operation centre.

Meanwhile, four persons were killed and one other was injured in a car accident on Wednesday as the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off and fell into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road here.

The toll due to rain-related incidents has risen to 19 in the state, while 34 have sustained injuries and three others are missing, according to official data.

The local Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and thunderstorm and lightning on June 30, July 1 and 2.

State capital Shimla was the wettest with 76 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, followed by Dalhousie with 62 mm, Mashobra with 59 mm, Poanta Sahib with 52 mm, Berthin 29 mm and Seobagh 22 mm.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur lased out at the Congress government for failing to effectively handle the flood situation despite prior warning by the Met department.

In a statement, Thakur said heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the state causing huge loss of lives and property. Several areas have been cut away due to damage to roads, water and power supply has been disrupted, the BJP leader said.

The government did not even convene any high-level meeting to review the situation and speed up relief, rehabilitation and rescue operations and people have been left to fend for themselves, he said. Thakur also urged people to take necessary precautions.

Topics :Himachal PradeshrainsIndian monsoon

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

