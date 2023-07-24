Home / India News / Raj assembly adjourned as sacked minister Gudha, BJP MLAs create ruckus

Raj assembly adjourned as sacked minister Gudha, BJP MLAs create ruckus

Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary"

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour on Monday.

Gudha, who was sacked as minister of state on Friday after he cornered his own Congress government in the assembly, reached near Speaker C P Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary".

The speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the "red diary" in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets".

Gudha, who held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday evening, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Gehlot not in control of state, alleges sacked minister

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha over questioning

Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Construction of jetty at Fort Kochi to attract concessional 12% GST: AAR

SC extends bail of ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia bomb scare case

Maharashtra man wins Rs 5 crore, then loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling

SC stays court order of Gyanvapi mosque ASI survey till Wednesday

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

Topics :rajasthanBJP

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story