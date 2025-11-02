Home / India News / Rajasthan approves input subsidy for 763k farmers hit by excessive rain

Rajasthan approves input subsidy for 763k farmers hit by excessive rain

According to the order, crops with losses exceeding 33 per cent due to heavy rainfall have been identified across 43 tehsils in six districts

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to provide relief to farmers whose crops suffered damage. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Rajasthan government has approved agricultural input subsidy for 763,000 farmers affected by excessive rainfall during the 2025 Kharif season, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to provide relief to farmers whose crops suffered damage due to natural calamities, the statement said.

According to the order, crops with losses exceeding 33 per cent due to heavy rainfall have been identified across 43 tehsils in six districts, covering 3,777 villages declared as disaster-affected based on girdawari (crop loss assessment).

"In these 3,777 villages, around 7.63 lakh farmers will receive agricultural input subsidy from the State Disaster Relief Fund," the statement said.

The affected villages include 1,597 in Jhalawar, 1,197 in Tonk, 534 in Bundi, 349 in Bharatpur, 58 in Deeg, and 42 in Dholpur district.

The government said final reports of crop loss from other districts are being compiled, and approvals for their relief packages will be issued once assessments are complete.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

President Murmu to visit Uttarakhand for three days, Kainchi Dham on agenda

Delhi's AQI slips to 'very poor'; visibility drops amid smoke and fog

Survivors blame poor management, narrow gate for Andhra temple tragedy

South Western Railway freight revenue rises 10% in October to ₹421 cr

Kerala fares better than US on various social indicators: CM Vijayan

Topics :rajasthanfarmersKharifkharif crop

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story