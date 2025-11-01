Home / India News / South Western Railway freight revenue rises 10% in October to ₹421 cr

South Western Railway freight revenue rises 10% in October to ₹421 cr

The passenger revenue in October, 2025 stood at ₹310.51 crore, registering a 15.82% increase over October, 2024

The South Western Railway on Saturday announced a significant milestone in freight performance for October 2025, recording Rs 421.25 crore in freight revenue, an increase of 10.05 per cent from Rs. 382.79 crore earned in October 2024.

This strong revenue growth is backed by 4.168 MT of originating freight loaded during the month a substantial 13.9 per cent (0.508 MT) more than the 3.660 MT loaded in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

"This strong monthly performance reflects SWR's focused efforts in freight business development, improved loading efficiency, and enhanced coordination with industries across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa," the South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.

According to SWR, it has generated Rs. 2,999.27 crore in freight revenue during the first seven months of FY 2025-26, marking an impressive 24.55 per cent growth (Rs. 591.15 crore) compared to Rs. 2,408.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In tandem, a total of 28.823 MT of originating freight has been loaded during 2025-26 up to Oct-2025 as against 24.399 MT loaded in the corresponding period of previous year, i.e. 18.1 per cent (4.424 MT) more. This is the best ever loading (from April to October), since the inception of SWR, previous best was 27.42 MT during 2023-24, it said.

The passenger revenue in October, 2025 stood at Rs. 310.51 crore, registering a 15.82 per cent increase over October, 2024.

SWR recorded Rs. 5,283.22 crore in total originating revenue a 15.15 per cent increase over Rs. 4,588.11 crore during the same period last year, the statement added.

