President Murmu to visit Uttarakhand for three days, Kainchi Dham on agenda

Murmu will grace the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar on Sunday, her office said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
"On November 3, the president will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state," said the statement issued on Saturday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sunday, during which she will also visit Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham, her office has said.

Murmu will grace the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar on Sunday, it added.

"On November 3, the president will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state," said the statement issued on Saturday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the same day, she will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.

?On November 4, Murmu will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham.

"Before returning to New Delhi, the president will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndia NewsUttarakhandPatanjali

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

