Rajasthan depicts India's past glory, should represent future as well: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education worth about Rs 5000 crores in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Thursday

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Rajasthan is a state where the glory of ancient India is visible in valour, prosperity and culture.

"It is important that Rajasthan, which represents India's past glory should represent India's future as well. This will happen only when, from Mewar to Marwar, the entire Rajasthan scales new heights of development and modern infrastructure is built here," the Prime Minister said.

He also recalled the successful G20 meeting in Jodhpur recently and underlined the attraction of Suncity Jodhpur for both local and international tourists.

The Prime Minister paid homage to the land of Veer Durgadas. Referring to the infrastructure works by the Centre, he said the Jamnagar Expressway passing through Bikaner and Barmer and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are examples of hi-tech infrastructure in Rajasthan.

PM Modi said that this year about Rs 9,500 crore budget has been allocated for railways in Rajasthan which is a 14-fold increase over the average budget of previous governments.

He noted that 600 km of rail lines were electrified in Rajasthan since independence till 2014 and his government has already electrified more than 3,700 km in the last nine years.

"Now, electric trains will run on these tracks instead of diesel engine trains", the Prime Minister said and noted that it will help in reducing pollution and keeping the air clean in the state.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Prime Minister said more than 80 railway stations in Rajasthan are being redeveloped.

He reiterated the government's commitment to redeveloping railway stations which are frequented by the poor.

The Prime Minister underlined that the rail and road projects will give momentum to the pace of development in the state.

He mentioned the reduction in the travelling time of trains due to the doubling of rail lines and noted the flagging off of Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi, and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. - Khambli Ghat and the Vande Bharat Express a few days ago.

He also referred to laying the foundation stone of three road projects today as well as the development of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport.

PM Modi underlined that the projects will give impetus to strengthen the regional economy as well as create new employment opportunities while also giving new energy to the tourism sector in the state.

Recalling the special place of Rajasthan in medical and engineering education, the Prime Minister mentioned the contribution of Kota and said that the effort is that along with education, Rajasthan becomes a hub of medical education and engineering.

For this 'Trauma, Emergency and Critical Care' facilities are being developed at AIIMS Jodhpur and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) are being developed across Rajasthan.

"I take great pleasure in seeing AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur among the premier institutes of the country, not just of Rajasthan," he said.

"AIIMS and IIT Jodhpur have together started work on new possibilities in the field of medical technology. Hi-tech medical technology like robotic surgery will give India new heights in the field of research and industry. This will also promote medical tourism. Rajasthan is the land of those who love nature and the environment. Based on this heritage, India is guiding the whole world today," he added.

The Prime Minister said India will develop only with the development of Rajasthan. "Together we have to develop Rajasthan and make it prosperous," PM Modi said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Choudhary were among those present on the occasion.

The projects unveiled by the Prime Minister include laying the foundation stone for a 350-bed Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at AIIMS, Jodhpur, seven Critical Care Blocks under PM-ABHIM, and the development of New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport.

He dedicated the IIT Jodhpur campus and infrastructure upgrades to the Central University of Rajasthan.

He also laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects and dedicated two other rail projects including the doubling of the 145 km long Degana-Rai Ka Bagh, and the 58 km long Degana-Kuchaman City rail lines.

PM Modi flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan - Runicha Express which connects Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn to Khambli Ghat.