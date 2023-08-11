Rajasthan government woos more visitors with new tourism products

After seeing a surge in tourist arrivals, the Rajasthan government has decided to offer new tourism products, such as crafts and cuisine tourism, to woo more visitors to the state.

“Many innovative steps are being taken by the government to give tourists more choices to enjoy the state,” a tourism department official said.

Talking about one such step, the official added that the crafts and cuisine tourism will not only boost tourism but also help sustain livelihoods by generating self-employment.

He said that a rich tradition of handicrafts will be promoted in the state. And, direct marketing platforms will be provided on the lines of Delhi Haat

These platforms will be available in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Bikaner with the help of the department of industries.

Moreover, showcasing of dying crafts will be undertaken through the Virasat Museum, Jaipur, and all state museums under the art and culture department.

There is also a plan to promote Rajasthani cuisine through food festivals and by developing gourmet cuisine trails.

The official added that experiments such as Masala Chowk, Jaipur, will be replicated in other cities of the state.

According to the tourism department, in 2022, over 100 million domestic tourists visited the state.

The tourism department is also creating new tourist circuits in the state. The state has also seen a surge in religious tourism in recent years. In view of this, the state government will spend over Rs. 24 crore to give a fillip to religious tourism.