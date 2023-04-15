Home / India News / Rajasthan govt committed to development not 'danga', says Gehlot's office

Rajasthan govt committed to development not 'danga', says Gehlot's office

A Rajasthan government official said the Congress government in the state stands for development, dedication, and dialogue and not 'danga' and 'durvyavahar' as alleged by Union Minister Amit Shah

Jaipur
Rajasthan govt committed to development not 'danga', says Gehlot's office

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Rajasthan government official on Saturday said the Congress government in the state stands for development, dedication, and dialogue and not 'danga' and 'durvyavahar' as alleged by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma said this in response to Shah's allegations earlier in the day, in which he called the Congress government in the state to be marred with riots, and oppression of women and Dalits.

"AmitShah ji, You have said correctly. Rajasthan is a 3D government. D Development, D- Dedication, D- Dialogue," Sharma said in a tweet.

He said the Rajasthan government is dedicated to every individual. Be it regarding budget, health, or any social security scheme, every major decision is taken through dialogue, he added.

"Amit Shah must be aware that Vasundhara Raje did not even communicate with his ministers and MLAs whereas Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directly interacts with the public," Sharma said.

Addressing party workers at a Booth Maha Sammelan in Bharatpur district earlier in the day, Shah said there is a "a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for 'dange' (riots), 'durvyavahar' (ill-treatment) with women and 'Dalit' atrocities.

Topics :Amit ShahAshok GehlotRajasthan governmentrajasthan

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

Congress looking to win 125 seats in Gujarat Assembly polls: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Democracy suffering, every tenet of Constitution compromised: Delhi CM

Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

UP: 8 children, 2 women among 11 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

Congress in-fight in Rajasthan a fight for chair, says Vasundhara Raje

MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story