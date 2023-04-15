UP: 8 children, 2 women among 11 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

Eight children and two women were among 11 people killed when the tractor trolley they were travelling in fell from the bridge here on Saturday, police said.

The people were on their way to fetch water from Garra river for 'Bhagwat katha', they said.

Of the 11 people, eight were children and two were women, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

As many as 24 people have been injured in the incident. Twenty-one of the 24 people, including seven with serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital, said Shailendra Kumar, Chief Medical Superintendent.

Three others are admitted to Tilhar Primary Health Centre, officials said.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said instructions have been issued to immediately extend financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the district administration, SDRF and NDRF rushed to the spot for relief work, the spokesperson said.

The accident took place when people on the tractor-trolley were going to fetch water and the vehicle fell from the bridge in the river bank near Birsinghpur village on the Tilhar-Nigohi road, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

People from Ajmatpur village were going to fetch water for 'Bhagwat katha' when the accident took place, the official said.

Top officials, including Superintendent of Police S Anand, rushed to the spot to oversee operations. The bodies are being sent for post mortem examination, they said.

CM Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due in the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and ensure proper treatment, the spokesperson added.