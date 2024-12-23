Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rajasthan govt likely to start internship scheme for youth from next year

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan
The scheme seeks to generate interest among the youth towards entire service delivery ecosystem of the public services.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is likely to start its Young Interns Programme (YIP) from next year for 150 youth who will work on its schemes and strengthen their research and evaluation skills, a senior official said.
 
The selection procedure, including interviews and group discussions, for the full-time internship scheme has already started, he said.
 
Those aged between 21 and 30 years as of January 1, 2025, and have a post-graduate qualification with a minimum 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6 in any stream from a recognised university are qualified to apply for the scheme.
 
The interns will be paid ~30,000 per month as stipend and ~2,500 per month for laptop connectivity and mobility support, the official said.
 
“The YIP aims to provide opportunities to talented and progressive youth to upgrade their skills by gaining experience of working on the programmes, schemes, and projects of the state government departments,” the official said.
 
The scheme seeks to generate interest among the youth towards entire service delivery ecosystem of the public services. The official cited above said the YIP’s objective was also to get independent critical analysis of government programmes and enhance their impact and reach, and seek suggestions for corrective measures.
 
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

