Rajasthan govt working to create 'investment-friendly' environment: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is working towards creating an investment-friendly environment for industrialists and to attract investment in every sector, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Attending the Economic Times Rajasthan Business Summit here, he said that the government is committed to developing the state as a hub of economic development and investment.

In a statement, Sharma said that recently when a film producer told about the need for a film city in Rajasthan, the government identified the land and started the process of its allotment within four hours.

He said, "Our government is making decisions for the development of the state in hours, not months and days."

The entrepreneurs of the state are in the process of forming joint ventures by signing agreements (MoUs) worth Rs 2,24,000 crore in the energy sector to provide cheaper electricity, Sharma said.

He assured that the state government believes not only in signing MoUs but also in implementing them.

The state government is constantly formulating new policies to provide a profitable environment for the investors, he said. Adding that they are working towards attracting investments in every sector.

Topics :Bhajanlal SharmarajasthanRajasthan governmentInvestments

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

