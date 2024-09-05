Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Odisha govt to set up model school in every panchayat, says CM Majhi

Odisha govt to set up model school in every panchayat, says CM Majhi

Majhi said the model schools would be established to enhance the quality of education, and will be named after Odisha's first Education Minister Godabarisha Mishra

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Around 3 lakh students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will benefit under the scheme. | Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government has decided to set up a model school in each panchayat of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said here on Thursday.

While addressing an event here to celebrate Teacher's Day, Majhi said the model schools would be established to enhance the quality of education, and will be named after Odisha's first Education Minister Godabarisha Mishra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There are more than 6,700 panchayats in the state.

The government will also start the 'Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana', under which every tribal student will get Rs 5,000 per year, the chief minister said.

Around 3 lakh students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will benefit under the scheme and it will help in addressing the dropout of the tribal students, Majhi said.

Majhi said that the Odisha government is committed to preparing the framework of the state's education system according to the National Education Policy 2020.

More From This Section

Panel on Covid finds irregularities worth crores, says Karnataka minister

Apologise to all for statue collapse, note-ban, anti-farm laws: Rahul to PM

Excise scam: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas against CBI arrest

Delhi court grants bail to 9 persons accused in $15 mn cyberfraud case

Cong demands independent inquiry into allegations against Sebi chief

The government is taking all necessary steps in this direction, he said.

The chief minister also said that the education system is gradually changing and his government will emphasise culture-based education in the coming days.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Odisha CM Majhi pledged Rs 5 cr aid for Tripura flood relief efforts

UN, Odisha govt launch India's first 'grain ATM' to boost food security

Suicide among students in Odisha rises by 58% in 3 years till 2023

Odisha CM Majhi launches 481 developmental projects worth Rs 1,151 crore

Spurious liquor claims 231 lives in Odisha over past 27 yrs, assembly told

Topics :Odisha educationpanchayats

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story