Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to introduce legislation ensuring people's right to health called the Rajasthan Right to Health Act, 2022. The aim of the Act is to ensure access to quality healthcare for every citizen of the state.



The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly in September 2022 and was passed on March 21 this year. The Bill, which is now an Act, builds on earlier initiatives of the state government to lower the medical expenses of people in Rajasthan. On this World Health Day, know about the Act and the controversy around it.

What is Rajasthan’s Right to Health Act?

Rajasthan’s Right to Health Act aims at establishing a state-supported health insurance system, which will cover medical treatments offered by both public and private healthcare institutions. It aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients by providing them with free healthcare services at state-run hospitals, regardless of their economic status. Additionally, the Act includes provisions to increase the number of healthcare professionals, ensuring better access to healthcare services in rural and remote areas of the state.



Rajasthan Right to Health Act, 2022: Key provisions

The key provisions of the Rajasthan Right to Health Act are as follows:

Establishment of a state health agency that will be responsible for implementing the provisions of the bill, monitoring the quality of healthcare services, and ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare

Creation of a state health fund, which will be used to finance the provision of healthcare services and will be funded by the state government, individual contributions, and other sources

Provision of essential healthcare services to everyone who would seek healthcare services as residents free of cost as well as expand the range of health services that can be accessed by the people of Rajasthan using their Chiranjeeevi cards

Establishment of a health information system to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of healthcare services

Development of a plan for the training and education of healthcare workers to improve the quality of healthcare services

Emphasis on preventive healthcare and promotion of healthy lifestyles through awareness campaigns and community participation

Punishment for any healthcare provider found guilty of medical negligence or malpractice

Establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism to handle complaints from citizens who have been denied access to healthcare services

Right to Health Act: Controversy and consensus

Despite the good intentions behind the bill, there were protests from doctors, who expressed concerns about the impact of the bill on their autonomy and compensation. They were worried that the Act would force doctors to work in state-run hospitals, thereby taking away their ability to make independent decisions about their practice.

Additionally, many doctors were worried that they would not be paid the right amount or on time under the proposed system. The doctors were concerned that their salaries could be delayed or reduced in case the health insurance system became defunct, making it hard for them to maintain their practices.

They were also worried about the possibility of the government dictating what treatments doctors could and could not perform on their patients.

However, after long and extensive negotiations between the government and the doctors' associations, an agreement was reached. The government agreed to pay doctors remuneration that was on par with their private practice. Also, they agreed to make timely payments to doctors, which would not be affected if the state-supported health insurance system became defunct. The government also pledged to guarantee that healthcare professionals would not be required to work in government-run hospitals.