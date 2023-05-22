Home / India News / Rajasthan's roads will be like those in US by 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that by the end of 2024, the roads of Rajasthan will be like those in the United States, making it a happy and prosperous state.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said it is the aim of everyone at the Centre to make the country's villages happy and prosperous.

Gadkari said this while addressing the gathering at a foundation stone-laying programme of various development works at Pakka Sarna village in Hanumangarh district.

He said he often repeats the words of former US president John F Kennedy, who said, "America's roads are good not because America is rich. America is rich because of its good roads."

"I promise you that by the end of 2024, Rajasthan's roads will be made at par with those of America's. Due to these roads, Rajasthan will also become a happy and prosperous state," Gadkari said.

He said when governments change, the society should also change.

"There should be freedom from poverty, hunger and unemployment. The farms of the farmers should get water, youngsters should get employment, the country's imports should stop, exports should increase and farmers should become millionaires by becoming food providers and energy providers," he added.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of six national highway projects and seven railway overbridges (ROBs) under the Setu Bandhan project with a total cost of Rs 2,050 crore.

Members of Parliament Nihal Chand, Rahul Kaswan and Narendra Kumar were also present on the occasion.

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

