Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 6 retiring members, P Wilson re-elected

Rajya Sabha bid farewell to six members from Tamil Nadu who are completing their terms on Thursday, with MPs across parties appreciating their contribution towards strengthening democratic traditions in the country.
One of the retiring members, P Wilson of DMK, has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Terms of M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), Vaiko (MDMK) and P Wilson (DMK) ends on Thursday.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House J P Nadda, and several senior MPs across political parties spoke highly about the contribution of the retiring members to public discourse and strengthening democratic traditions.
"Each one of these (retiring) members has contributed meaningfully to the deliberations of the House, bringing with them diverse experiences, perspectives and a deep sense of commitment to public service and democratic value," said Harivansh.
He expressed confidence that the leader who had devoted entire life to the service of the people will not remain idle, but will continue to work tirelessly for their appointment.
On behalf of the House, the Deputy Chairman wished them good health, happiness, and continued success in their future endeavours.
Union Minister and BJP President Nadda said the retiring members during their tenure provided valuable insights on different aspects, including policy, legal, and social issues and thus enriching the House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
