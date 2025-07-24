ED raids Chandigarh call centres duping foreigners with tech support scam

The Enforcement Directorate raided some call centres located in and around Chandigarh which were allegedly cheating foreigners in the guise of providing technical support services and were laundering funds worth crores of rupees, official sources said on Thursday.

The searches were launched on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Chandigarh and adjoining cities of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

These call centres were allegedly cheating foreigners in the guise of providing non-existent tech support services. It was found that the companies operating these call centres had counterpart companies abroad to receive "fraudulent" funds through various payment gateways, which were then remitted to India through banking channels as well as hawala, the sources said.

According to the websites of these companies, they provide software support services like web designing and fixed wireless internet services, etc. The details of their promoters, directors or team members were not mentioned, the ED found. Some of them have posted pictures of big IT parks on their websites, which is contrary to reality, the sources said. The business activities of these call centres were being conducted in a completely "clandestine" manner and their employees were found to be lacking the professional training required for running a call centre or business process outsourcing (BPO) facility, they said. The ED sources said a call centre named FSAL Technologies was found to be running a "fake" facility and had opened a company named Bios Tech based in the US. It claimed to offer support services for Microsoft, HP printers, routers and other hardware.