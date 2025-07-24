Kolkata law college gangrape: Police conduct gait analysis on four accused

Police have conducted gait recognition analysis on the four accused persons arrested in the Kasba gangrape case involving a student inside the South Calcutta Law College premises, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The analysis was initiated on Wednesday inside the correctional home where the four Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed and security guard Pinaki Banerjee are lodged.

A local court had granted permission for the exercise on Tuesday.

"The test is basically observing and analysing their walking pattern. The findings will be compared with CCTV footage and other video evidence recovered from the college premises on that day. This is to prove their presence at the spot when the crime took place," the officer explained.