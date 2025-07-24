Home / India News / Kolkata law college gangrape: Police conduct gait analysis on four accused

Kolkata law college gangrape: Police conduct gait analysis on four accused

Investigators also received the forensic analysis reports of the mobile phones seized from the accused

Kolkata Protest, Protest
A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College had filed a complaint with police, alleging that she was gang-raped inside the institution (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Police have conducted gait recognition analysis on the four accused persons arrested in the Kasba gangrape case involving a student inside the South Calcutta Law College premises, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The analysis was initiated on Wednesday inside the correctional home where the four Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed and security guard Pinaki Banerjee are lodged.

A local court had granted permission for the exercise on Tuesday.

"The test is basically observing and analysing their walking pattern. The findings will be compared with CCTV footage and other video evidence recovered from the college premises on that day. This is to prove their presence at the spot when the crime took place," the officer explained.

Investigators also received the forensic analysis reports of the mobile phones seized from the accused, he added.

"The reports could play a crucial role in our investigation as these devices were allegedly used to record the crime that took place inside the guard's room inside the college campus," the office said, adding that the service providers have submitted to them the details of the call lists.

A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College had filed a complaint with police, alleging that she was gang-raped inside the institution on the evening of June 25 by an alumnus and two senior students.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

