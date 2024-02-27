Rajya Sabha polls LIVE: Stage set for elections amid cross-voting buzz

Rajya Sabha polls latest updates: Catch all the latest news on the Rajya Sabha elections here
In a high-stakes electoral fight in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has fielded eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Both the parties have the required numbers to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, but the BJP has raised the stakes by fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate. Seth, a former SP leader, joined the saffron party in 2019. Voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be conducted todayy and the results will also be announced on the same day. In the 403-member state Assembly, the BJP and the SP are the two largest parties with 252 legislators and 108 legislators respectively.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST