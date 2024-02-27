Sensex (    %)
                        
Rajya Sabha polls LIVE: Stage set for elections amid cross-voting buzz

Rajya Sabha polls latest updates: Catch all the latest news on the Rajya Sabha elections here

View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament

Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

In a high-stakes electoral fight in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has fielded eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Both the parties have the required numbers to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, but the BJP has raised the stakes by fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate. Seth, a former SP leader, joined the saffron party in 2019. Voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be conducted todayy and the results will also be announced on the same day. In the 403-member state Assembly, the BJP and the SP are the two largest parties with 252 legislators and 108 legislators respectively.

Forty-one leaders for 56 seats have already been elected unopposed. Elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for the remaining 15 seats. The SP has fielded Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman for three Rajya Sabha seats. The saffron party has fielded  RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, Sudhanshu Trivedi,  Sadhna Singh and Naveen Jain. 

Ahead of the election for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to its members to pressurise them and stated that the legislators have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish.  Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stated that  the Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Thakur argued tha tthe Election Commission of India had made it clear that whip can't be issued for the election.
9:20 AM

Rajya Sabha poll LIVE: SP MLAs skip Akhilesh Yadav's dinner

On Monday some MLAs of the SP went missing from a dinner hosted by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Reports highlight at least 8 lawmakers were missing from the dinner and now the fear is these legislators could abstain from the vote or corss vote, either of which will result in BJP winning its eighth seat in the state.
9:18 AM

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE: UP BJP confident of winning 8 seats in state, SP fears cross voting of MLAs

The BJP appears confident of pushing through all 8 of its candidates in the contets for Rajaya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to the numbers in the Legislative Assembly the BJP is guaranteed to win 7 seat while the SP should win 3 seats. But there are reports that several MLAs could cross vote. Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, " We have the support of Nishad Party, Suhel Dev Samaj Party, Apna Dal, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Jansatta Dal. I am confident all 8 NDA candidates will win."

9:17 AM

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE: BJP objects to issuing of whip by Congress in Himachal Pradesh

 The BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to its members to pressurise them and maintained that the MLAs have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish.

Addressing the media here, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

