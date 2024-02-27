Rajya Sabha polls LIVE: Stage set for elections amid cross-voting buzz

Forty-one leaders for 56 seats have already been elected unopposed. Elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh for the remaining 15 seats. The SP has fielded Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman for three Rajya Sabha seats. The saffron party has fielded RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sadhna Singh and Naveen Jain.



Ahead of the election for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to its members to pressurise them and stated that the legislators have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stated that the Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Thakur argued tha tthe Election Commission of India had made it clear that whip can't be issued for the election.

In a high-stakes electoral fight in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has fielded eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Both the parties have the required numbers to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, but the BJP has raised the stakes by fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate. Seth, a former SP leader, joined the saffron party in 2019. Voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be conducted todayy and the results will also be announced on the same day. In the 403-member state Assembly, the BJP and the SP are the two largest parties with 252 legislators and 108 legislators respectively.