Rajya Sabha polls LIVE: Stage set for elections amid cross-voting buzz
Ahead of the election for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to its members to pressurise them and stated that the legislators have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stated that the Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Thakur argued tha tthe Election Commission of India had made it clear that whip can't be issued for the election.
Rajya Sabha poll LIVE: SP MLAs skip Akhilesh Yadav's dinner
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE: UP BJP confident of winning 8 seats in state, SP fears cross voting of MLAs
The BJP appears confident of pushing through all 8 of its candidates in the contets for Rajaya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to the numbers in the Legislative Assembly the BJP is guaranteed to win 7 seat while the SP should win 3 seats. But there are reports that several MLAs could cross vote. Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, " We have the support of Nishad Party, Suhel Dev Samaj Party, Apna Dal, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Jansatta Dal. I am confident all 8 NDA candidates will win."
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE: BJP objects to issuing of whip by Congress in Himachal Pradesh
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST