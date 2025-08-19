Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Bill amid Opposition protests
Rajya Sabha passes amendments to the Mines and Minerals Bill, including provisions on coal production, adding minerals to existing leases, and establishment of the National Mineral Exploration TrustAman Sahu New Delhi
The Rajya Sabha passed key amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Bill on Tuesday amid Opposition protests and repeated adjournments.
During the discussion, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said that coal production had increased due to the central government’s efforts, and the country has now become the second-largest coal consumer globally. He added that the Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh is the world’s second-largest mine.
He also stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s coal production had crossed one billion tonnes for the first time.
“Today, no state can report a power shortage. However much coal shortage there may be for states to generate power, the ministry is ready to provide that coal,” he said.
Adding minerals to an existing lease
The Bill allows leaseholders to apply to the state government for adding other minerals to an existing lease. For the inclusion of critical and strategic minerals and other specified minerals, no additional amount needs to be paid. These minerals include lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, gold, and silver.
National Mineral Exploration Trust
The Bill establishes the National Mineral Exploration Trust to fund mineral exploration in the country. It also widens the scope of the Trust to fund the development of mines and minerals.
Removing the limit on sale
The Bill allows captive mines to sell up to 50% of minerals produced in a year, after meeting end-use requirements. It removes the previous limit on the sale of minerals.
Deep-seated minerals
The Bill permits a one-time extension of the area under a mining or composite lease for deep-seated minerals.
Mineral exchanges
The Bill provides for the establishment of an authority to register and regulate mineral exchanges. It defines a mineral exchange as a registered electronic trading platform or marketplace for trading minerals and metals.
