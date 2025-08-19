Home / India News / Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Bill amid Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Bill amid Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha passes amendments to the Mines and Minerals Bill, including provisions on coal production, adding minerals to existing leases, and establishment of the National Mineral Exploration Trust

Representational Image
Representational Image
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajya Sabha passed key amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Bill on Tuesday amid Opposition protests and repeated adjournments.
 
During the discussion, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said that coal production had increased due to the central government’s efforts, and the country has now become the second-largest coal consumer globally. He added that the Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh is the world’s second-largest mine.
 
He also stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s coal production had crossed one billion tonnes for the first time.
 
“Today, no state can report a power shortage. However much coal shortage there may be for states to generate power, the ministry is ready to provide that coal,” he said.
 
Adding minerals to an existing lease
 
The Bill allows leaseholders to apply to the state government for adding other minerals to an existing lease. For the inclusion of critical and strategic minerals and other specified minerals, no additional amount needs to be paid. These minerals include lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, gold, and silver.
 
National Mineral Exploration Trust
 
The Bill establishes the National Mineral Exploration Trust to fund mineral exploration in the country. It also widens the scope of the Trust to fund the development of mines and minerals.
 
Removing the limit on sale
 
The Bill allows captive mines to sell up to 50% of minerals produced in a year, after meeting end-use requirements. It removes the previous limit on the sale of minerals.
 
Deep-seated minerals
 
The Bill permits a one-time extension of the area under a mining or composite lease for deep-seated minerals.
 
Mineral exchanges
 
The Bill provides for the establishment of an authority to register and regulate mineral exchanges. It defines a mineral exchange as a registered electronic trading platform or marketplace for trading minerals and metals.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Cabinet approves ₹8,308 cr 6-lane Bhubaneswar Bypass to ease city traffic

Indian Oil, Air India sign agreement for sustainable aviation fuel supply

Maharashtra inks MoUs worth ₹42,893 cr; projects to create over 28k jobs

Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

Topics :Coal minesmines auctionmineralsRajya Sabha

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story