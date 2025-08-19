Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) proposal to develop a greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The project is estimated to cost ₹1,507 crore, a PIB release said.

Kota, located on the banks of River Chambal, is widely recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. It is also famous across India as an educational coaching hub, attracting students from all over the country.

Land transfer and project details

The Rajasthan government has provided 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the airport. The new airport will be suitable for A-321 type aircraft.

Key features of the project include: • Terminal building: 20,000 sq m area, handling 1,000 peak hour passengers and an annual capacity of two million passengers • Runway: 11/29, measuring 3,200 m x 45 m • Apron: Seven parking bays for A-321 aircraft • Two link taxiways, ATC cum technical block, fire station, car park, and allied facilities Why a new airport is needed The existing Kota airport, also under AAI, has limited facilities: • Runway: 1,220 m x 38 m, suitable only for Code 'B' aircraft such as DO-228 • Apron: It can accommodate two such aircraft