Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

The Cabinet has approved a ₹1,507 crore greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi; it will handle 2 million passengers yearly and support the city's industrial and educational growth

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
The Rajasthan government has provided 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the airport.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) proposal to develop a greenfield airport at Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The project is estimated to cost ₹1,507 crore, a PIB release said.
 
Kota, located on the banks of River Chambal, is widely recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. It is also famous across India as an educational coaching hub, attracting students from all over the country.
 

Land transfer and project details

The Rajasthan government has provided 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the airport. The new airport will be suitable for A-321 type aircraft.
 
Key features of the project include:
• Terminal building: 20,000 sq m area, handling 1,000 peak hour passengers and an annual capacity of two million passengers
• Runway: 11/29, measuring 3,200 m x 45 m
• Apron: Seven parking bays for A-321 aircraft
• Two link taxiways, ATC cum technical block, fire station, car park, and allied facilities
 

Why a new airport is needed

The existing Kota airport, also under AAI, has limited facilities:
• Runway: 1,220 m x 38 m, suitable only for Code 'B' aircraft such as DO-228
• Apron: It can accommodate two such aircraft
• Terminal: 400 sq m, handling only 50 passengers during peak hours
 
The current airport cannot be expanded for commercial operations due to limited land and surrounding urban development. The new Greenfield airport will address these limitations and cater to future growth.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Why pay ₹150 for 12 hours on 65 km?' SC flags toll collection issues

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Online monitoring mandatory for waste-to-energy plants and landfills: CPCB

No flood-like situation in Delhi, Yamuna water level will recede soon: CM

Isro developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75-tonne satellite: Narayanan

Topics :Airports in IndiaKotarajasthangreenfield airportBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story