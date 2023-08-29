Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 7 mouth-watering sweets and dishes for Rakhi day

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival celebrating the love and care between siblings. People throughout the country celebrate this festival with love and enthusiasm, and this year, it will be celebrated on August 30 and 31.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers’ hand and pray for their success and long life and in return, the brother promises to love and protect her sister throughout her life.



No festival completes without some mouth-watering sweets in India, whether its Gulab Jamun, suji halwa or any other delicious dish, sweeth dishes are integral part of Indian festivals.

Mouth-watering sweets for Raksha Bandhan Coconut Ladoo These sweets are the first choice for this occasion, They are made up of freshly grated coconuts, cardamom and milk. This is something that everyone loves and the best part is that it is easy to make.

Kheer, Payasam and Halwa

The trio of Kheer, Payasam and Halwa are the three best combos to serve in this festival. This section of sweet puddings includes the popular rice kheer or Vermicelli Kheer, Halwa and South India's popular variant Semiya Payasam.

Gujiya

Gujiya is a sweet pastry, which is full of Khoya mixture, dried fruits, and nuts. It is then deep-fried and often used as a key dish for festivals such as Raksha Bandhan.

Motichur Laddu (Motichoor ke Ladoo)

Motichur Laddu is so delicious and soft that it melts smoothly in the mouth and usually gram flour, spices, and sugar. It is India's one of the most popular Indian sweets.

Sandesh

Sandesh is a Bengali dessert which is developed with fresh paneer or cottage cheese and sugar. This is another popular sweet dish that can be shaped into different forms, and it is a delightful treat.

Besan Ladoo

India's most loved sweet dish Besan Ladoo is high in demand during the festive season. The round-shaped sweet balls are developed with gram flour, a.k.a besan, butter and powdered sugar. Besan ke ladoo is one of the most sought-after sweet dishes.

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is a Bengali sweet dessert which is called Rosogolla in Bengali language. It is also known as "the king of Indian sweets." The name of this dish is enough to fill anyone's mouth with water. It is made with paneer soaked in sugar syrup.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of siblings that encompasses numerous customs such as the brother's aarti, and prayers for his well-being. On this occasion, the sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrist and apply tilak on his forehead. In return, brothers offer money gifts to their sisters.