Ram Lalla darshan: Huge crowds flock to Ayodhya Ram temple on second day

#WATCH | Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Special ADGLO Prashant Kumar says, "People have gathered here in huge numbers. Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here... We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people..."— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024
How many people visited Ram mandir on day 1?
Around 500,000 devotees visited the Ram temple complex on day one as it opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration ceremony.
A huge rush of devotees was witnessed outside the temple complex on this chilly winter's day, many of whom had queued up since 3 am to gain entry to the temple, catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla and offer prayers.
Darshan was briefly paused due to an overwhelming influx of devotees. The temple administration, in coordination with the police, decided to manage the immense crowd and ensure the safety of all visitors.
Monkey enters 'garbha griha' of Ram mandir
In a "beautiful" incident at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, a monkey entered the 'garbha griha' or sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday evening and went near Lord Ram's Utsav idol, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.
READ: Ram mandir impact: Muslim baby named Ram Rahim; Sita, Raghav popular picks
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust shared the incident and said that a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and went near the Utsav idol. Seeing this, the security personnel ran towards the monkey, concerned that it might drop the idol on the ground.
"As soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and, passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ram Lalla," the trust wrote.
आज श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर में हुई एक सुंदर घटना का वर्णन:
आज सायंकाल लगभग 5:50 बजे एक बंदर दक्षिणी द्वार से गूढ़ मंडप से होते हुए गर्भगृह में प्रवेश करके उत्सव मूर्ति के
पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव…
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 23, 2024
Ram mandir: Darshan and aarti timings
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra website has set out certain time windows for devotees to see Lord Ram Lalla: morning from 7 am to 11:30 am and afternoon from 2 pm to 7 pm.
'Aarti' timings include jagran/shringar at 6:30 am and sandhya aarti at 7:30 pm. Passes for the 'aarti' can be obtained both offline and online. Offline passes are available at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and require valid government identity proof.
READ: Ram mandir impact: Muslim baby named Ram Rahim; Sita, Raghav popular picks
आज श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर में हुई एक सुंदर घटना का वर्णन:
आज सायंकाल लगभग 5:50 बजे एक बंदर दक्षिणी द्वार से गूढ़ मंडप से होते हुए गर्भगृह में प्रवेश करके उत्सव मूर्ति के
पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव…
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 23, 2024